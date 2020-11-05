Thursday, 05 November 2020 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Adelle Onyango, has posted a hot bikini photo and confessed that she hated her body for many years.

Adelle, who is a rape victim, said that every time she looked at her body, it reminded her of the horrific rape ordeal that she went through.

The former radio queen posted a photo in a tiny bikini and wrote a long post saying,

I am so PROUD of the INTENTIONAL work I’ve done to get to a point of loving my body.For many years I hated it.

I don’t know I think at the time parts of it reminded me of getting raped…the scars.

Then came eczema with it’s own scars as if to mock me. Getting into a swimsuit was just…a no-no! Which sucked because I’ve been a swimmer all my life and I loved it!

So I hid it – tights, long sleeves, double sleeves, don’t swim, the works! I hardly looked at it. Didn’t give it the healthy things it needed.

For years….yikes!

But right now I respect and honour the divinity in this body.

It’s carried me through battlefields and continues to do so to date. Here’s to intentional healing.

It’s hard.

It takes time.

I’m not all the way there.

But it really is the gateway to freedom!

