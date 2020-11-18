Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has said he gave Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, a whooping Sh 200 million to campaign for his presidential bid in 2016.

Speaking on Tuesday, as he was drumming up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, Atwoli admitted that he was a tribalist since he gave Mudavadi Sh 200 million so that he can become the first Luhya community president in 2017.

He said BBI has come to address this mess of tribalism and winner-takes-all scenarios during the Presidential election and urged Kenyans to support it.

“I looked at the constitution we passed in 2010 but Kenya was not on the right path because power was based on a winner-takes-all system.

“After 2013 we had two tribes in power, we (Luhya) are second in terms of population, that is why in 2016 I used Ksh200 Million to have Mudavadi in power,” Atwoli said.

The COTU boss further urged those who are against the BBI to mobilise themselves and oppose the looming referendum.

“Signatures are being launched on Thursday at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) you are either with us or you are not

“If you are not for that, my friend this is a democratic society, organise yourselves and meet us on the ballot,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST