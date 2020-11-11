Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has responded to media reports that he had yielded to Deputy President William Ruto’s demands for amendments to be done on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

This is after Raila agreed to include the views of pastoralist communities in the BBI report when he met their leaders on Monday.

In a statement, Raila explained that the changes the team made were largely editorial and not new additions to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He also ruled out any chance that significant ideas would be introduced to the document, noting that the changes were to capture different communities’ ideas, in a way that serves their needs.

“There is little chance of significant new ideas being brought into the BBI document ahead of the referendum, except for editorial work to make it explicit on demands by various groups where it sounds vague or general, as is the case with the issues of pastoralists.”

“It is basically done and there is little likelihood that new ideas will be pushed into it.”

“However, there are groups that feel their views were not captured in the manner they were presented during the collection of views and those are the corrections we are promising to make,” Raila explained.

Various news outlets across the country carried the reports on their front page suggesting that Raila had agreed to the changes, after relentless demands by Ruto and his allies to be more accommodating in the supposedly unifying document.

