Thursday, November 12, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, has responded to those baying for his blood after a video of him insulting a senior education official went viral online, attracting backlash.

Speaking yesterday, unapologetic Magoha affirmed he would not be changing the way he does things because of the video.

He reiterated that his job entailed protecting children and parents and that he was ready to step aside if he was not meeting that goal.

“Nobody should be surprised at how I do things.”

“I was a KNEC (official)… I made things work and now I am here to protect the interest of the parents and children…If I cannot do that I have no business being here,” he stated.

His response came a day after Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Uasin Gishu Secretary General Elijah Maiyo, challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire the CS.

Maiyo demanded an apology from the CS in an incident where Magoha was seen insulting the County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka.

The CS also took the time to speak on cartels that had reportedly infiltrated the Education Ministry.

“If you have 30 schools in your area, and by the end of the month you have not visited even 10, then you have no business getting your salary.”

“Those who implement policies must conform or I will make them do the job.”

“We need to give justice to the children and Government that is spending a colossal amount on them,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST