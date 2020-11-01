Sunday, November 1, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto continued his defiance in Nyeri as he went about campaigning for his 2022 Presidential bid, despite President Uhuru Kenyatta warning him to abandon early campaigns and focus on helping him deliver his Big Four agendas and secure his legacy.

Speaking in Mathira Constituency in Nyeri County yesterday, Ruto used the opportunity to rally the residents to vote for him in the 2022 presidential elections.

He noted he is the best-suited man to replace Uhuru in State House come 2022.

The DP reminded the people of Nyeri of the deal they had with Uhuru, saying he hopes Kikuyus will not let him down when the time comes.

“Uhuru Kenyatta and I have constructed roads, railway lines and helped in providing water and electricity to Kenyans.”

“Hence, when the president’s term is finally over, who is better placed to finish the job?” he posed.

He launched a training school for the youth in the county.

