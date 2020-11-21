Saturday, November 21, 2020 – Education CS Prof. George Magoha compared himself to an eagle, as he boasted of his success and track record in both the private and public sectors.

He was speaking during a graduation event at the United States International University (USIU) on Friday, where he was asked to speak to graduands.

Magoha urged the students to emulate him and focus on sharpening their skills rather than just acquiring certificates.

“You know an eagle is a bird that flies above the others and I am proud to say that I am one of them.”

“So when people are making noise down there, I stay up and just look at them,” Magoha stated.

He added that employees are more focused on enrolling graduates who are skillful and not those who present over 20 certificates.

Magoha further asked them to create jobs rather than look for employment.

The CS argued that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has been keen on expanding institutions with a focus on TVETs which offer skills.

“I want to say that on behalf of the government, we are happy to see the youth graduating.”

“We are persuading parents to take children to school as we are expanding TVETs,” he stated.

However, the CS is facing criticism over the way he is handling matters of education in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, where he has been flip-flopping on when students will resume classes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST