Saturday, 07 November 2020– Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 21-year-old man who has been luring young college girls on social media.

The suspect who is identified as Rashid Barasa Omari reportedly poses as a sponsor using a fake account.

According to DCI, the cunning suspect fishes out gullible college girls from Tours and Travel pages.

Posing as a fake sponsor with deep pockets using his pseudo account, he promises to take the girls for vacations.

The young man even sends bus fare to some of the young girls who believe he is a sponsor and after luring them to lodgings, he steals their valuables.

He was found in possession of laptops, mobile phones and handbags believed to have been stolen from some of his victims.

Here’s a statement from DCI on his arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.