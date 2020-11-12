Thursday, 12 November 2020 – There was drama in Lang’ata after a warthog sneaked into a shop, after straying from the nearby Nairobi National Park.

A video that has taken social media by storm shows panicked residents watching from a distance as the warthog ransacked the shop looking for something to eat.

They tried to scare away the stray warthog but their efforts bore no fruits, forcing them to contact officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service.

The officers arrived and sedated the stray warthog before returning it to the park.

Cases of animals straying from Nairobi National Park are on the rise.

The construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), that cuts through the park has been blamed for the frequent straying of animals from the famous park.

Watch videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST