Friday, November 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta last weekend made a phone call to senior leaders of the Nairobi County Assembly and instructed them to table a motion to impeach Governor Mike Sonko.

According to sources at City Hall, Uhuru called the Speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly and Majority Leader and urged them to coordinate with ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, to ensure the governor is impeached and sent home.

Uhuru was annoyed by Sonko’s constant attacks and lack of cooperation with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

“The process began on Sunday evening, November 22, following a call from the State House on the previous day.

“The reason we were ordered to initiate the impeachment motion was Sonko’s refusal to work with NMS boss Mohammed Badi and his constant abuse of the president,” a source told a local daily.

On Wednesday, Raila Odinga met 86 Nairobi MCAs and urged them to support the ouster of Mike Sonko.

On Thursday, Embakasi Ward MCA Michael Ogada tabled a motion to impeach Sonko and stated that 86 ward representatives had appended their signatures in support of it.

The governor is accused of graft and violating the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST