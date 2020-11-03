Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga have no mercy on suffering Kenyans going by what they did on Monday at Naivasha when they met 300 lawmakers supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

During the meeting at a popular Naivasha resort, Uhuru and Raila Odinga agreed to pass the BBI without amending anything.

Deputy President William Ruto has been asking the duo to allow the report to be amended to include other issues facing common mwananchi.

However, Uhuru and Raila Odinga maintained that the report will be passed as it is since everybody was consulted including the DP.

According to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, over 300 lawmakers who attended the Naivasha retreat were bribed with Sh 100,000 each meaning that the government spent Sh 30 million in 1 hour to bribe legislators to support BBI.

“Legislators attending the Naivasha BBI retreat reportedly got Shs.100k as an allowance to shout BBI – Tibim! They were also assured that BBI will be amended to include CDF in the Constitution after complaints on the same, so the story there will be no changes is a LIE!,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST