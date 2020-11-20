Friday, 20 November 2020 – Flamboyant city preacher, Rev. Lucy Natasha, concluded her mission in Nigeria on Wednesday.

The decorated woman of God had flown to the West African Country with members of the Oracle Team to spread the gospel in different states.

After concluding the foreign mission that lasted for two weeks, she was escorted to the airport like a VIP.

Armed police officers escorted her flashy entourage that consisted of high-end guzzlers to the airport, where she boarded a private jet with her team to Nairobi.

This woman is eating life with a big spoon.

