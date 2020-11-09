Monday, November 9, 2020 – Zimbabwean showbiz industry is mourning the death of youthful businessman and male socialite, Ginimbi, who perished in a deadly road accident on Sunday morning.

Ginimbi and his friends, who included two female socialites, were burnt beyond recognition after the Rolls Royce that they were cruising around with crashed.

A video of the deceased socialite and his friends balling hard in the ill-fated guzzler before the crash has emerged.

According to reports, Ginimbi was speeding while drunk after attending a party in one of the high-end clubs in the Zimbabwean Capital.

See videos before the crash.

