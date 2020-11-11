Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – Former Kenya Sevens Rugby player, Frank Wanyama, and his team-mate, Alex Olaba, were released on bond in July this year after the High Court ordered their retrial.

Wanyama and Olaba had been jailed for 15 years each, after a woman accused them of sleeping with her without her consent, during a house party.

The woman told the court that Wanyama and Olaba did the heinous act during her birthday on February 10, 2018, at Nyayo Highrise Estate, Nairobi.

The victim further revealed that she became pregnant after the ordeal.

The two rugby players went through trial for more than one and a half years and in August last year, they were found guilty.

Milimani Chief Magistrate, Martha Mutuku, sentenced them to 15 years in prison each for allegedly committing the heinous act.

Frank and Olaba appealed the sentencing and got a reprieve after the High Court ordered a retrial.

They were released on a cash bail of Sh 300,000.

Frank Wanyama is enjoying life with his white girlfriend after he secured freedom about 4 months ago.

Wanyama revealed in a past post on his Instagram page that his white girlfriend stood with him through thick and thin after he was charged and convicted.

Check out the player’s latest Instagram photos where he is seen having nice moments with his girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST