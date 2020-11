Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – Photos of a Ruracio in Kericho have left Kenyans in stitches.

The pictures that have been going round the internet have tickled Kenyans because of their creativity in mimicking the ‘Money Heist’ theme.

The ladies from the bride’s side were covered in Maasai shawls and their faces shielded with ‘Money Heist’ masks making it hard for the groom to identify his bride.

Check out these photos from the Ruracio











