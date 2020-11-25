Wednesday, November 25, the 2020 – The Ministry of Health has said the country is in the process of collecting data from volunteers who were given a trial COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, said the vaccine administered on volunteers in Kenya was a dose developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc.

According to Dr. Mwangangi, findings in Kenya may be different from those announced on Monday stating trends have shown a similar version of a vaccine administered in different regions could show variations in efficacy.

“We are in the process of collecting data. The process is going on well and we expect good success. Kenya is in talks with AstraZeneca to improve its chances of getting the dose if approved,” she said.

The vaccine is known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and is made from a virus, a weakened version of a common cold virus genetically modified so that it is impossible for it to develop in people.

On Monday, Oxford announced that a large trial of the vaccine in The United Kingdom shows it has an efficacy of 70 percent and it can reach 90 percent if the dose is tweaked.

