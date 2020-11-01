Sunday, 01 November 2020 – Tanzanian singer Ben Pol recently caused a stir after he converted to Islam at the Maamur mosque in Dar es Salaam, leaving fans wondering whether his wife, Anerlisa, will follow suit since she is a staunch Christian.

Ben Pol was christened Behnam after he ditched Christianity for Islam.

The singer converted to a new religion at a time his marriage is reportedly on the rocks.

Ben Pol’s mother, Cecilia Muhondo, spoke in a recent interview and shed light on her son’s alleged troubled marriage and conversion to Islam.

She denied rumours that her celebrity son had broken up with his Kenyan wife.

According to Cecilia, her son’s wife travelled to Kenya but they are still together.

“Yes they are together, even though she has travelled,” she said.

When asked why her son converted to Islam, she said that she was also shocked after seeing the news on social media.

She further revealed that she had tried to get in touch with Ben Pol but he was not picking her calls.

“I’m also confused because I only recently saw the photo on social media. I’m shocked but I haven’t spoken to him yet; I’ll look for him so he can tell me what he’s decided on. I called him but my calls went unanswered. Maybe he needs time to rest and doesn’t want disturbances,” she added.

