Friday, November 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly engineered the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko through a phone call to Jubilee leadership.

According to reports, Uhuru was angered by Sonko’s constant attacks and lack of cooperation with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

He directed his MCAs to coordinate with ODM leader Raila Odinga and see to it that Sonko is impeached ASAP.

“The process began on Sunday evening, November 22, following a call from State House on the previous day.

“The reason we were given to initiate the motion was Sonko’s refusal to work with NMS boss Mohammed Badi and his constant abuse of the president,” a Jubilee MCA disclosed.

The NMS boss, tasked with reviving Nairobi County, has constantly been denied access to funds by the Governor.

Sonko’s decision to decline to sign the Ksh 37 billion budget, which was to hand over Ksh 27.1 billion to NMS sealed his fate.

In the meeting at Capitol Hill, Raila Odinga allegedly discussed how to marshal support for Sonko’s ouster with both Jubilee and ODM MCAs.

MCAs formally started the process of ejecting Sonko yesterday.

The motion was moved by Embakasi Ward MCA Michael Ogada, who stated that 86 ward representatives had appended their signatures in support of it.

