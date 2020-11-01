Sunday, November 1, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is not happy with how Deputy President William Ruto is being received in Mt Kenya region, which is his ‘political bedroom’

Ruto has been camping in Central Kenya with a series of political rallies that have been attended by mammoth crowds.

The last time Uhuru visited the Mt Kenya region was one week ago where he was seen waving at trees in Mathira constituency after residents failed to turn up for his roadside rallies.

Desperate to win his community back, President Uhuru Kenyatta is recruiting spies from Ruto’s camp to help him humiliate and embarrass his deputy, whose political chess game is going according to plan.

Uhuru has reportedly recruited Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria to spy on Ruto in exchange for not being arrested for misusing Constituency Development Funds (CDF) with his family.

To prove that Kuria is a spy of Uhuru, during the launch of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Bomas of Kenya, Kuria was the only Tanga Tanga MP who was invited to the function that was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga.

Tanga Tanga is a group associated with Ruto’s bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST