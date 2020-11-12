Thursday, November 12, 2020 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has said the surrender of lawyer Paul Gicheru to the International Criminal Court (ICC), was a nefarious plot by the state to revive the crimes against humanity charges facing Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, Ngunjiri, who is a loyal phalanx of DP Ruto, said before he surrendered to the ICC, GIcheru, who is an Eldoret-based lawyer, met Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho, and another woman who is an administrator in the office of the President.

“We know that they are doing this in order to fix the deputy president. Paul Gicheru met with Kibicho and another woman, an administrator in the office of the president.

“They are trying to fix the deputy president and we want to tell them that it will not happen. The case ended, ” Ngunjiri stated.

Gicheru was indicted by the ICC court in 2015 for reportedly intimidating, threatening, and bribing witnesses in the case facing Ruto and radio presenter Joshua Sang.

