Monday, November 16, 2020 – Details have emerged showing that the late Matungu MP, Justus Murunga, could not be admitted at the Matungu Sub-County Hospital on Saturday night because the facility lacked oxygen.

Sources indicated that he probably would have had a chance of surviving if only he had access to oxygen in good time.

According to reports, Murunga, who developed breathing problems at night, was first rushed to Matungu Sub-County Hospital, but the medics chose not to admit him as the hospital lacked oxygen cylinders.

His family then opted to transfer him to St Mary’s Hospital about 10 Kilometers away, but his condition deteriorated in the 20 mins that he was driven to the facility.

On arrival, the medics at the institution are said to have tried to resuscitate him before he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The MP is said to have been suffering from two underlying conditions; diabetes and hypertension.

The incident comes at a time when the health fraternity is facing massive challenges in terms of resources which has been attributed to devolution.

Ideally, Matungu Sub-County Hospital, which falls under the Level 4 category, is expected to be well equipped for the provision of specialized services.

The Kenyan DAILY POST