Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – Nairobi matatu and Boda Boda operators yesterday agreed to Major General Mohamed Badi’s plan to decongest the city, after holding discussions for several months.

This comes even as the plan will ban them from the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), as they will be allocated spaces at termini outside the city.

The riders will be allocated a stage to act as last-mile connectors.

They will ferry passengers to and from matatu termini.

The ban of PSVs from the CBD will be effected by the end of the year (2020).

PSVs plying Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road (Kawangware, Kikuyu, Kibera, Lang’ata, Rongai, Kiserian) will terminate at Green Park, known to many as Railways Club whose construction is almost complete.

Fig Tree Terminus at Ngara will serve matatus from Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande and Limuru roads.

A terminus at the junction of Bunyala and Workshop Road is under construction and will serve PSVs from Mombasa Road (South B, South C, Industrial Area, Imara Daima, Athi River, Kitengela, and Machakos).

The Muthurwa Terminus is expected to remain as is to serves PSVs from Jogoo and Lusaka roads.

Long-distance PSVs from Mt. Kenya region and those entering from Thika Superhighway will terminate at the new Desai and Park Road termini where they will also pick and drop passengers.

Nairobi residents will also have access to new commuter trains and the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT).

