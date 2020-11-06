Friday, November 6, 2020 – Zari Hassan finally arrived in Tanzania after many years of misapprehension over her baby daddy.

Mid this year, they decided it was about time to mend things for the sake of the kids.

They even went ahead to post some sweet messages about each other on their social media pages.

Zari then decided that it was time for the kids to hang around their father and Diamond, together with his crew, went to the airport to receive her.

