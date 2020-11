Tuesday, 10 November 2020 – Ginimbi, a flashy Zimbabwean businessman and socialite, died over the weekend after his high-end guzzler was involved in a grisly road accident.

The Rolls Royce that he was driving hit a tree and burst into flames along a busy highway, killing him and his three friends on the spot.

Here are photos of his Rolls Royce before it crashed.

