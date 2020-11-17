Tuesday, 17 November 2020 – Former Tusker Project Fame Contestant, David Major, who used to drive ladies crazy with his soothing voice and good looks, is getting wasted in the streets after he turned into a drug addict.

Photos of the former music star shabbily dressed were shared online on Monday evening, after a concerned Kenyan spotted him in a dingy drinking den.

According to reliable resources, the former TPF star spends most of his time idling around Mirema Drive, along Thika Road, while high on drugs and alcohol.

He has no place to call home after he was kicked out of his rented house.

Before the once-popular TPF star fell from grace to grass, he was living a good life.

Check out photos during his glory days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST