Friday, 27 November 2020 – Three gangsters were last night shot dead by detectives after a deadly gunfight at Kwa Mbao area in Kariobangi.

The slain thugs are believed to be behind a spate of robberies in the Eastlands area.

Abdi alias Mtapeli is said to be the ring leader of the slain gangsters.

He had disappeared to the village after a CCTV footage of him holding a pistol while robbing a movie shop in Buru Buru leaked online.

He then returned to the city and continued engaging in criminal activities before DCI detectives cornered him and his gang members on Thursday night.

Here are photos of Abdi, the leader of the slain thugs.

This is what detectives recovered from the slain thugs.

