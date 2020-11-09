Monday, November 9, 2020 – As the 2022 General Election fast approaches, Deputy President William Ruto is not leaving anything to chance as far as his bid for the presidency is concerned.

Being smart as he is, Ruto has been consolidating support from all over the country as he seeks to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Well aware of the daunting task ahead and the billions he needs to take on the deep-pocketed Raila Odinga, who now has the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his entire state machinery, the DP has sought friends of his own with deep pockets as well.

Here are some of the billionaire friends who will be bankrolling Ruto’s presidential bid.

Sam Mburu

Sam Kamau Mburu is one of the few billionaire businessmen who are flying under the radar.

Recently married to one of Ruto’s foot soldiers in Mt. Kenya, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Mburu could prove to be a valuable ally.

Mburu helped campaign for the Jubilee Party in 2017 where he met Kihika who was then seeking the Nakuru Senatorial seat.

Ngirici Family

Billionaire businessman Andrew Ngirici and his wife Purity Ngirici are staunch supporters of DP Ruto.

Lady luck smiled on Ngirici when he met the late spy chief James Kanyotu, who is said to have hired him as his Personal Assistant (PA) before making him his business associate; opening up opportunities for him to acquire wealth.

The power couple would be looking to neutralise Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s influence in the region, who is an ally of Raila.

Rigathi Gachagua

Rigathi, a former Personal Assistant of President Kenyatta is now one of his biggest critics and a key ally of DP Ruto in Mt. Kenya.

Rigathi, who is facing a Ksh12 billion corruption case, claimed that the government was punishing him for supporting the deputy president.

Gachagua, who has worked as a national government administration officer for most of his life, is an effective mobiliser.

His understanding of government operations, coupled with his financial muscle is expected to wrestle out anyone who tries to win over central from Ruto.

Johnstone Muthama

When Muthama ditched Wiper Party, he announced that he would work day and night to ensure that DP Ruto becomes the next president.

