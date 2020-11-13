Friday November 13, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is working on a strategy to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, by any means necessary, come 2022.

In his strategy, Raila plans to ‘sacrifice’ Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his Mombasa counterpart, Hassan Joho, on his way to the State House.

The deal is to have the party presidential aspirants give up their ambitions and Raila be prevailed upon to run as the only candidate.

According to his close confidant, Raila is well aware he will be on the presidential ballot but is pushing Oparanya and Joho to be in the race and end up stepping down for him.

He will then go ahead to face Deputy President William Ruto, whom he is confident of beating to clinch the presidency.

Raila is also banking on the passage of the Building Bridges Initiative to cement his presidential ambitions.

Once the Building Bridges Initiative referendum is done and passed as expected, pressure will be on him to go for the presidency.

Besides, ODM owners from Luo Nyanza are forcing Raila to run for president as the Mandela of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST