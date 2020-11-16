Monday, 16 November 2020 – One person was killed while several others sustained serious injuries after three vehicles were involved in a grisly accident at Kapiti plains along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Photos and videos of the accident scene show two vehicles bursting into flames as Good Samaritans rushed to rescue those trapped inside.

The injured were rushed to Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

The early morning accident is said to have been caused by reckless driving.

Police have urged motorists to be careful on the road, following the rise in the number of accidents currently being witnessed on Kenyan roads.

Here are photos and videos from the accident scene.

