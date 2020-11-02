Monday, 02 November 2020 – Anerlisa Muigai and her celebrity husband Ben Pol have resurfaced with a video getting romantic after word got out that they had broken up.

It was reported that Anerlisa had left Tanzania where she lives with her husband and jetted back to the country after removing her wedding ring.

Anerlisa has also been sending cryptic messages on her Instagram page indicating that her marriage might have flopped but we can now confirm that she was just chasing clout.

The pretty heiress has put to rest break up rumours by posting a nice video getting romantic with her husband.

