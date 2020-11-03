Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – National Super Alliance (NASA) CEO Norman Magaya has given the strongest indication that he may dump former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he abandoned him at the hour of need.

Magaya lamented that he was facing eviction from his rental house over rent arrears as his medical bills also soared up.

The ailing close confidant of ODM leader Raila Odinga shared his plight on Monday night, through encrypted messages, causing panic among his friends and social media followers.

“I am on the verge of eviction and embarrassment, I fear nothing, absolutely nothing!”

“From the cold street with my toddler daughters, I shall rise high for God is with me.”

“As the true son of my late father and mother, I shall not beg.”

“I am ready for the consequences and enough of tormenting me and my innocent kids.”

“I have no duty to please anyone. Goodbye world!” Magaya tweeted.

He added that all his woes were a result of his unwavering political stand and affiliation.

Magaya claimed that he had failed to secure a job, but was ready to steer through the murky waters.

Magaya is battling a heart condition that saw him collapse at Bomas of Kenya during the 2017 election.

He was treated in India in September 2019 after his health deteriorated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST