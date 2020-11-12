Thursday, 12 November 2020 – A finance manager has been taken to court for conspiring to defraud Naivas Supermarket of Sh33.8 million.

The court heard that the 32-year-old suspect, Dennis Muchina, committed the offense on diverse dates between January 16 and September 2020.

Muchina and several other suspects, who were not arraigned, had planned to steal the money from their employer before their evil plans were halted, leading to the arrest of Muchina, who is the main suspect in the fraud case.

Muchina pleaded not guilty to the charges and he was released on a cash bail of Sh500, 000 or a bond of Sh3 million.

