The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (the Authority) is a State Corporation established under the Energy Act, 2019. The Authority is the sector regulatory agency responsible for economic and technical regulation of electric power, renewable energy, downstream and upstream petroleum sub-sectors.

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) is a National Association of Utility Commissioners who regulate essential utility services in the United States of America. NARUC members are responsible for assuring reliable utility service at fair, just, and reasonable rates.

With the support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Power Africa, the Authority in conjunction with NARUC invites applications for the following position:

GRADUATE INTERN – RENEWABLE ENERGY

Contract Period: 6 months

Responsibilities

The successful candidate (Intern) will work under the guidance and supervision of a Senior Renewable Energy Officer. The duties and responsibilities will entail assisting in:

Examining, inspecting and processing firms’ and individuals’ licenses issued by the Renewable Energy Department

Review of environmental impact assessment reports for renewable energy

Undertaking technical audits for renewable energy projects and preparing reports on the

Review of test reports for regulated appliances and coming up with recommendations

for the Licensing Committee’s action.

Review of energy audit reports submitted to the Authority by licensed energy auditors

Undertaking quality control energy audits for sampled energy audit reports

Preparation of renewable energy

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

The best FEMALE graduate or post graduate student in Electrical Engineering from a Kenyan Institution

The applicant to have graduated after June 2018

A minimum of B+ in KCSE

Key skills, Knowledge & Competencies

Strong interpersonal and communication

Efficient and organized with good attention to detail

High level of integrity

Team Player

How to Apply

If you believe you fit the required profile, please send your application quoting the email subject; USAID/NARUC Women in Energy Regulation Internship Program via email to usaid.werip@epra.go.ke by 5 p.m. on 4th December 2020.

Note: Please email ONLY the following documents at this stage; One-page Cover Letter, CV, Degree Certificate and Recommendation Letter (if any) from the University. No other testimonials will be required until interview stage. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Interns will receive a modest stipend.