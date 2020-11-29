The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (the Authority) is a State Corporation established under the Energy Act, 2019. The Authority is the sector regulatory agency responsible for economic and technical regulation of electric power, renewable energy, downstream and upstream petroleum sub-sectors.
The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) is a National Association of Utility Commissioners who regulate essential utility services in the United States of America. NARUC members are responsible for assuring reliable utility service at fair, just, and reasonable rates.
With the support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Power Africa, the Authority in conjunction with NARUC invites applications for the following position:
GRADUATE INTERN – RENEWABLE ENERGY
Contract Period: 6 months
Responsibilities
The successful candidate (Intern) will work under the guidance and supervision of a Senior Renewable Energy Officer. The duties and responsibilities will entail assisting in:
- Examining, inspecting and processing firms’ and individuals’ licenses issued by the Renewable Energy Department
- Review of environmental impact assessment reports for renewable energy
- Undertaking technical audits for renewable energy projects and preparing reports on the
- Review of test reports for regulated appliances and coming up with recommendations
- for the Licensing Committee’s action.
- Review of energy audit reports submitted to the Authority by licensed energy auditors
- Undertaking quality control energy audits for sampled energy audit reports
- Preparation of renewable energy
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- The best FEMALE graduate or post graduate student in Electrical Engineering from a Kenyan Institution
- The applicant to have graduated after June 2018
- A minimum of B+ in KCSE
Key skills, Knowledge & Competencies
- Strong interpersonal and communication
- Efficient and organized with good attention to detail
- High level of integrity
- Team Player
How to Apply
If you believe you fit the required profile, please send your application quoting the email subject; USAID/NARUC Women in Energy Regulation Internship Program via email to usaid.werip@epra.go.ke by 5 p.m. on 4th December 2020.
Note: Please email ONLY the following documents at this stage; One-page Cover Letter, CV, Degree Certificate and Recommendation Letter (if any) from the University. No other testimonials will be required until interview stage. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Interns will receive a modest stipend.