Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha is planning to reopen schools for other classes even with a spike in Covid-19 cases.

This is after education stakeholders reached an agreement to reopen schools for the second phase.

In the proposal, in-person learning for Grade 3, Standard 7 and Form 3 learners will resume.

The three classes account for about three million learners. The proposal is to be presented to the President.

If adopted, it will mean those in Grade 1-2, Standard 5-6, and Form 1-2 and pre-primary will remain at home.

A school of thought is of the idea that any further reopening is staggered twice in just under a month.

With four weeks gone by since the first reopening, Nicholas Gathemia who represents the Kenya Primary School Heads Association, said failing to reopen soon enough would create a headache for teachers.

“It is going to be a headache for teachers to manage two parallel calendars.

Education stakeholders are also concerned about inequity as many learners are still at home, while others are in school.

Nicholas Maiyo, the Kenya Parents Association chairman, said many parents have a difficult time explaining to Grade 4 pupils why they have to go to school while their siblings in upper classes are still at home.

However, in his address to the nation, President Uhuru announced that mass reopening of schools has been postponed to January 2021 due to the raising COVID-19 cases.

