Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – The Chairman of the Council of Governors, Wycliffe Oparanya, has said Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ and urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to resume ‘all containment measures’ for 1 month to control the virus.

Speaking on Wednesday during the sixth extraordinary session of the national and county government’s co-ordinating summit at State House, Oparanya said there has been laxity in enforcement of protocols, especially in the transport, entertainment and market sectors.

“The political class has continued to be the super spreaders of this virus. This has led to an escalation of Covid-19 cases and the collapse of contact tracing efforts,” he said.

The CoG chair requested the President to revise the curfew hours from 11 pm to 9 pm for at least a month.

He said county governments will embark on the #NoMaskNoService campaign to curb the spread of the virus.

“Anybody found rendering services without following the protocols will be held liable,” he said.

Oparanya, who is also Kakamega County Governor, was giving an update on the status of the county government’s preparedness to tackle a possible second wave during a summit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST