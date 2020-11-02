Monday, November 2, 2020 – A section of governors had a rare candid moment to directly inform President Uhuru Kenyatta of the challenges that face the Universal Healthcare Coverage – one of the pillars of his Big Four Agenda.

During the health sector inter-governmental forum on UHC held in Mombasa, the governors pointed fingers at Uhuru’s Government for failing to find an effective strategy for the ailing health sector.

Uhuru listened keenly as governors served him a dose of reality, warning him that the UHC was likely to fail unless the National Government committed resources to ensure the programme was well-financed.

Led by Machakos County Governor, Alfred Mutua, and his Kisumu counterpart, Anyang Nyong’o, the governors poked holes in the Universal Healthcare Project pilot program rolled out in December 2018, complaining that it was riddled with challenges.

They stated that proper funding and management of funds would be key to realizing the healthcare project.

“One of the reasons for pilot programs is to help identify if there are gaps. And for my case, if you ask me, I will tell you without proper funding the programme will fail.”

“In most cases, we have had funding delays and that creates very serious problems,” Nyong’o stated.

Mutua also faulted the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) stating that it discriminated against Kenyans by forcing them to seek health services based on the depth of their pockets.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Charity Ngilu (Kitui), who also pointed out that the ailing health sector could take note of the previous government’s healthcare woes.

