Friday, November 27, 2020 – A senior member of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Taskforce has said the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine may be ready for distribution in Kenya by January or February 2021.

The official, who sought anonymity, said the Kenyan government will immediately grant the emergency use authorisation of the vaccine, if AstraZeneca gets such approval from US or UK governments.

This will allow shots to be given to certain people while studies of safety and effectiveness are ongoing.

“If all things go as planned, it may be ready for distribution in Kenya by January or February next year. We will give frontline workers, old people and those with comorbidities priority,” the official said.

The task force was formed after four pharmaceutical companies announced promising efficacy levels of their vaccine candidates.

AstraZeneca also said it will share its trial data with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but did not say when it would apply for authorisation for emergency use there.

