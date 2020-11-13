Friday, 13 November 2020 – Slay queen Kenyan pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha, introduced her flashy Nigerian spiritual father, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto, on Thursday when she went to his church to preach in a conference.

Natasha is on a tour of Nigeria where she has been criss-crossing different states to spread the gospel while being escorted by heavily armed police officers.

Natasha’s spiritual father runs an expansive church in Delta State and he is known for his flamboyant lifestyle.

He moves around with armed police officers and mean-looking bodyguards.

See photos of his security detail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST