Tuesday, 10 November 2020 – Milele FM presenter, Alex Mwakideu, is selling a sleek BMW X5 that he bought last year.

The husky-voiced presenter flaunted his sleek German machine mid last year and earned praises from his fans.

But it now seems that he can’t afford to service his guzzler after Media Max Company, that employs him, cut salary for all the employees by half.

With no stable side hustles, Mwakideu might be struggling financially after his salary was slashed.

Alex is selling the sleek car through a popular car dealer, and it’s going for Ksh 3.65Million.

The sleek machine is already in the yard.

Check out photos of the presenter’s guzzler that has been put up on sale, barely a year after he bought it.

