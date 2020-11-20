Friday, 20 November 2020 – Celebrity criminal, Joseph Irungu, popularly known as Jowie, is turning a year older today.

His pretty wife, Ella, took to her Instagram page to celebrate him on his birthday and thanked God for giving her the best life-partner.

Ella, a former professional model, confessed that she enjoys every moment that she shares with Jowie and affirmed her love for him.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be this happy to have the perfect man standing behind me, supporting me with my silly ways and making me laugh all the time. I enjoy every moment we share together. ..God knows He gave me the best ☺️Love you and happy birthday, “she wrote and shared beautiful photos enjoying great moments together.

