Monday, November 9, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Metropolitan boss, General Mohammed Badi, saying the two have failed Nairobi residents.

Venting on social media, Sonko mocked the president and NMS boss by sharing a photo of a section of Pipeline Estate in Embakasi South Constituency, showing heaps of rotting garbage piled outside residential houses.

“Nairobi Super Governor who is also the President of the Republic of Kenya and commander in chief of Defence forces Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and Saddam Hussein (Mohammed Badi) really overworking in Pipeline Embakasi South Constituency. Keep up with the good job,” his satirical message read.

In what has been termed as his most open attack to date, the governor made it clear what he felt about the state of affairs in a county he was elected to run.

Sonko and Gen Badi had a brief truce on August 12, during which they agreed to work together for the sake of Nairobi residents.

The two leaders made the announcement after President Uhuru Kenyatta urged them to put aside their differences and focus on delivering services to the millions of people who call the city home.

However, their relationship soon turned sour with the gloves coming off over recent months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST