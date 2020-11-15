Sunday, November 15, 2020 – Gitonga Mbaka, the Uasin Gishu Education official, who was captured in a viral video being insulted by Education CS George Magoha, has broken his silence over the incident.

Speaking yesterday, Mbaka revealed that he had forgiven the CS for embarrassing him last week.

Mbaka, who is set to retire in March 2021, stated that his greatest wish was to retire and go home in peace.

“I have forgiven the CS, and I am focused on serving the country as I prepare for my retirement in March 2021 after over 35 years of service in the Education Sector,” stated Mbaka.

Magoha faulted Mbaka on Friday, November 6, over the poor state of Langas Primary School during his tour of the region.

In the video that attracted widespread outrage, Magoha was captured reprimanding the grey-haired senior citizen before dismissing him.

Speaking about the clip, Mbaka noted that Magoha was satisfied by the school’s preparations to fight Covid-19, but his mood changed abruptly when the media showed up.

“I and the officials had taken the CS around the classrooms at Langas Primary School, and he was satisfied that there were enough desks, thermo guns and even water points for washing hands.

“There was, however, change after he saw the media, and turned the focus on me asking why the school was untidy,” stated Mbaka.

“Efforts to explain to him that the construction activities were going on at the institution bore no fruit,” he added.

Addressing the clip, the CS vowed to continue dispensing his mandate even though the Public Service Commission (PSC) stripped the Human Resource powers from his job description.

