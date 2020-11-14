Saturday, 14 November 2020 – There was drama after Ginimbi’s posh Ferrari 488 Spider developed mechanical problems and almost burst into flames during his funeral procession.

The high-end guzzler, that was part of a convoy heading to his funeral procession, created a traffic snarl-up in the Zimbabwean capital after it started spewing smoke from the engine.

In the video that has taken social media by storm, Ginimbi’s friends are heard ranting that they need answers from the automobile company after the flashy guzzler embarrassed them in broad daylight while they were trying to steal the show during the funeral procession.

“Ferrari we need answers. What is this” one of the mourners was heard ranting.

The deceased socialite is alleged to have gotten his wealth through occult practices.

Watch video of the dramatic incident.

