Monday, November 16, 2020 – Late popular Zimbabwean male socialite and businessman, Ginimbi, died in a grisly road accident about two weeks ago.

Ginimbi was driving home with his friends after attending a party when his Rolls Royce burst into flames after hitting a tree, killing him and his three friends on the spot.

It now emerges that one of the female friends who perished alongside Ginimbi was pregnant.

The beautiful lady identified as Mimi Moana, 26, had celebrated her birthday alongside the flashy socialite at a popular Harare nightclub.

Days after the controversial socialite was laid to rest in his lavish mansion in the Zimbabwean Capital, Moana’s sister has blamed him for his sister’s death.

Apparently, she had warned her sister against going to party with Ginimbi on that fateful night.

