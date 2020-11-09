Monday, November 9, 2020 – A concerned Kenyan has raised an alarm on Facebook after she spotted a Subaru Forester that was dumped in a thicket.

The car Registration No, KCQ 301 P, had been ransacked and some of the vital parts stolen.

The car was probably hijacked or stolen from a parking lot.

Cases of cars being stolen and dumped in thickets after being ransacked are on the rise.

It seems there’s a notorious ring of criminals who have ventured into this dirty business.

The stolen parts are sold in the black market before finding their way into spare part shops.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.