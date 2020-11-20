Friday, November 20, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has shocked workers in Kenya after he jumped to the defence of Education CS, Prof George Magoha, who is facing condemnation for insulting an elderly worker in Uasin Gishu.

Speaking during an interview, Atwoli said Uasin Gishu County Director of Education, Gitonga Mbaka, ought to have prepared Langas Primary School well ahead of Magoha’s visit.

“The man appeared not to know anything…whether the CS (Magoha) was coming.”

“During our days, if the CS was coming to your area, all schools would be cleaned a week prior to his visit because you do not know where the CS will end up.”

“The CS is a direct representative of the President…and the President cannot support indiscipline in schools,” said Atwoli.

He further asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to keep off the matter, saying it is not worth being investigated.

“There must be discipline in our institutions and we must have disciplinarians.”

“When the CS says this is indiscipline…the school is filthy.”

“Some schools have no toilets, are not fenced…classes are not clean…yet that is where we take our children,” he remarked.

Atwoli’s remark has angered many, who wondered whether the COTU boss was doing his work of protecting poor workers from rogue bosses.

Last week, KUPPET demanded an apology from Magoha over his remarks saying they were disrespectful.

Uasin Gishu Secretary General, Elijah Maiyo, argued that the CS had no right to insult the senior education director.

In the video clip, Magoha heaped abuses and chased away Mbaka, blaming him for the untidy state of Langas Primary School.

“Nikisema wewe ni mjinga ni uwongo (If I said you are foolish would I be lying?),” Magoha said, before asking the senior staff to walk away from the meeting.

The statement was made in full glare of learners, school staff and other ministry officials.

Later, Magoha admitted that he is not perfect, saying reforming the education sector is not a walk in the park.

