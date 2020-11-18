Job Title: Administration – Front Office

Reports to: Administration Manager

Interfaces with: Managing Director, Accounts Manager, All department Heads, All Employees

External: Visitors, Customers and suppliers

Qualifications

Minimum diploma in Business Management/Administration

Good knowledge in Front Office functions with 2 years experience

Computer literacy particularly in MS Word, MS Excel. Knowledge MS Power point is an added advantage.

Languages: Proficient in English

Knowledge of Kiswahili will be an added advantage.

Any combination of experience and / or education to perform the job allotted

Awareness of the inputs, activities and outputs related to the job.

Understand and follow the instructions (written and/or oral given by the superior)

Ability to keep records and make reports

Be respectful

Be honest and trustworthy

Maintain confidentiality

Responsibilities

[1] Administration Function

Respond to office telephone enquiries and routing calls to appropriate persons

Receive official visitors and walk in customers, suppliers by ascertaining the nature of business and directing them accordingly.

Maintain inventories of office equipment and supplies, monitor utilization of consumables and requisition of additional supplies

Receive stamp records and dispatch accordingly to respective departments

Control the borrowing and returning of library books by maintaining a log sheet

Aware of the designated job at any point of time, what action to take in case of problems and emergencies;

Maintain and foster efficient and effective relationship, and team work:



Communication in an open way with superiors and colleagues;

Effective and efficient participation and contribution to team;

Cooperate well with colleagues of department and other parts of company.

Immediately inform the superior about all cases requiring special action in the allotted job.

Frankly seek directions in case of any doubt from the superior

Be aware of all documents and records related to the allotted job, including their location

Ensure that equipment and materials under your sphere of action are used optimally, avoiding waste.

Performs related works as required given by Superior following established procedures.

How to apply

CVS to be sent to jobs@mikelinedetergents.com