Job Title: Administration – Front Office

Reports to: Administration Manager

Interfaces with: Managing Director, Accounts Manager, All department Heads, All Employees

External: Visitors, Customers and suppliers      

Qualifications

  • Minimum diploma in Business Management/Administration
  • Good knowledge in Front Office functions with 2 years experience
  • Computer literacy particularly in MS Word, MS Excel. Knowledge MS Power point is an added advantage.
  • Languages:   Proficient in English
  • Knowledge of Kiswahili will be an added advantage.
  • Any combination of experience and / or education to perform the job allotted
  • Awareness of the inputs, activities and outputs related to the job.
  • Understand and follow the instructions (written and/or oral given by the superior)
  • Ability to keep records and make reports
  • Be respectful
  • Be honest and trustworthy
  • Maintain confidentiality

Responsibilities

[1] Administration Function

  • Respond to office telephone enquiries and routing calls to appropriate persons
  • Receive official visitors and walk in customers, suppliers by ascertaining the nature of business and directing them accordingly.
  • Maintain inventories of office equipment and supplies, monitor utilization of consumables and requisition of additional supplies
  • Receive stamp records and dispatch accordingly to respective departments
  • Control the borrowing and returning of library books by maintaining a log sheet
  • Aware of the designated job at any point of time, what action to take in case of problems and emergencies;
  • Maintain and foster efficient and effective relationship, and team work:
  •  
  • Communication in an open way with superiors and colleagues;
  • Effective and efficient participation and contribution to team;
  • Cooperate well with colleagues of department and other parts of company.
  • Immediately inform the superior about all cases requiring special action in the allotted job.
  • Frankly seek directions in case of any doubt from the superior
  • Be aware of all documents and records related to the allotted job, including their location
  • Ensure that equipment and materials under your sphere of action are used optimally, avoiding waste.
  • Performs related works as required given by Superior following established procedures.

How to apply

CVS to be sent to jobs@mikelinedetergents.com

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply