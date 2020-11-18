Job Title: Administration – Front Office
Reports to: Administration Manager
Interfaces with: Managing Director, Accounts Manager, All department Heads, All Employees
External: Visitors, Customers and suppliers
Qualifications
- Minimum diploma in Business Management/Administration
- Good knowledge in Front Office functions with 2 years experience
- Computer literacy particularly in MS Word, MS Excel. Knowledge MS Power point is an added advantage.
- Languages: Proficient in English
- Knowledge of Kiswahili will be an added advantage.
- Any combination of experience and / or education to perform the job allotted
- Awareness of the inputs, activities and outputs related to the job.
- Understand and follow the instructions (written and/or oral given by the superior)
- Ability to keep records and make reports
- Be respectful
- Be honest and trustworthy
- Maintain confidentiality
Responsibilities
[1] Administration Function
- Respond to office telephone enquiries and routing calls to appropriate persons
- Receive official visitors and walk in customers, suppliers by ascertaining the nature of business and directing them accordingly.
- Maintain inventories of office equipment and supplies, monitor utilization of consumables and requisition of additional supplies
- Receive stamp records and dispatch accordingly to respective departments
- Control the borrowing and returning of library books by maintaining a log sheet
- Aware of the designated job at any point of time, what action to take in case of problems and emergencies;
- Maintain and foster efficient and effective relationship, and team work:
-
- Communication in an open way with superiors and colleagues;
- Effective and efficient participation and contribution to team;
- Cooperate well with colleagues of department and other parts of company.
- Immediately inform the superior about all cases requiring special action in the allotted job.
- Frankly seek directions in case of any doubt from the superior
- Be aware of all documents and records related to the allotted job, including their location
- Ensure that equipment and materials under your sphere of action are used optimally, avoiding waste.
- Performs related works as required given by Superior following established procedures.
How to apply
CVS to be sent to jobs@mikelinedetergents.com