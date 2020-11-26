Job Title: Front Office Executive – Salon & Spa
Industry: Beauty
Location: Karen
Gross Salary: 20k plus commissions
Our client is a high end salon and spa located in Karen.
They seek to hire a highly efficient Front Office Executive who will be in charge of the day to day coordination of the clients and ensure a smooth running of the salon and spa.
Key Responsibilities
- Warmly greet clients, walk them to the proper beauty station and inform assigned beauticians of their arrival.
- Book and confirm appointments via phone and email
- Process transactions (cash and credit cards) and issue receipts
- Engage clients as they wait to be served.
- Welcome walk-ins, answer questions about services and schedule appointments based on availability
- Inform clients about new services and discounts
- Cross-sell services and products when appropriate (e.g. through informative brochures and gift cards)
- Update client records with contact and billing details, appointments and services offered
- Maintain a tidy reception area
- Order and maintain supplies for salon, spa and barber shop
- Respond to client’s enquiries through the social media platforms
- Engage with customers actively seeking feedback about their service experience.
- Ensure bookings by clients are assigned to the hair and beauty stylist fairly and do not overlap with staff schedule.
Skills & Qualification
- Diploma or Certificate in any discipline.
- Minimum experience of 2 years in a similar role
- Applicants between 25 – 35 years are preferred.
- Basic computer knowledge with proficiency in Microsoft Office.
- Hands-on experience with office equipment, like printers and POS systems.
- Familiarity with processing transactions
- Female candidates are encouraged to apply
- Excellent communication abilities (verbal, phone and email) with a customer service attitude
- Solid organization and record-keeping skills
- An ability to remain calm under stressful circumstances
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Front Office Executive – Salon & Spa) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Tuesday 1st December 2020.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.