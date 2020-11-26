Job Title: Front Office Executive – Salon & Spa

Industry: Beauty

Location: Karen

Gross Salary: 20k plus commissions

Our client is a high end salon and spa located in Karen.

They seek to hire a highly efficient Front Office Executive who will be in charge of the day to day coordination of the clients and ensure a smooth running of the salon and spa.

Key Responsibilities

  • Warmly greet clients, walk them to the proper beauty station and inform assigned beauticians of their arrival.
  • Book and confirm appointments via phone and email
  • Process transactions (cash and credit cards) and issue receipts
  • Engage clients as they wait to be served.
  • Welcome walk-ins, answer questions about services and schedule appointments based on availability
  • Inform clients about new services and discounts
  • Cross-sell services and products when appropriate (e.g. through informative brochures and gift cards)
  • Update client records with contact and billing details, appointments and services offered
  • Maintain a tidy reception area
  • Order and maintain supplies for salon, spa and barber shop
  • Respond to client’s enquiries through the social media platforms
  • Engage with customers actively seeking feedback about their service experience.
  • Ensure bookings by clients are assigned to the hair and beauty stylist fairly and do not overlap with staff schedule.

Skills & Qualification

  • Diploma or Certificate in any discipline.
  • Minimum experience of 2 years in a similar role
  • Applicants between 25 – 35 years are preferred.
  • Basic computer knowledge with proficiency in Microsoft Office.
  • Hands-on experience with office equipment, like printers and POS systems.
  • Familiarity with processing transactions
  • Female candidates are encouraged to apply
  • Excellent communication abilities (verbal, phone and email) with a customer service attitude
  • Solid organization and record-keeping skills
  • An ability to remain calm under stressful circumstances

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Front Office Executive – Salon & Spa) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Tuesday 1st December 2020.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply