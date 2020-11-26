Job Title: Front Office Executive – Salon & Spa

Industry: Beauty

Location: Karen

Gross Salary: 20k plus commissions

Our client is a high end salon and spa located in Karen.

They seek to hire a highly efficient Front Office Executive who will be in charge of the day to day coordination of the clients and ensure a smooth running of the salon and spa.

Key Responsibilities

Warmly greet clients, walk them to the proper beauty station and inform assigned beauticians of their arrival.

Book and confirm appointments via phone and email

Process transactions (cash and credit cards) and issue receipts

Engage clients as they wait to be served.

Welcome walk-ins, answer questions about services and schedule appointments based on availability

Inform clients about new services and discounts

Cross-sell services and products when appropriate (e.g. through informative brochures and gift cards)

Update client records with contact and billing details, appointments and services offered

Maintain a tidy reception area

Order and maintain supplies for salon, spa and barber shop

Respond to client’s enquiries through the social media platforms

Engage with customers actively seeking feedback about their service experience.

Ensure bookings by clients are assigned to the hair and beauty stylist fairly and do not overlap with staff schedule.

Skills & Qualification

Diploma or Certificate in any discipline.

Minimum experience of 2 years in a similar role

Applicants between 25 – 35 years are preferred.

Basic computer knowledge with proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Hands-on experience with office equipment, like printers and POS systems.

Familiarity with processing transactions

Female candidates are encouraged to apply

Excellent communication abilities (verbal, phone and email) with a customer service attitude

Solid organization and record-keeping skills

An ability to remain calm under stressful circumstances

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Front Office Executive – Salon & Spa) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Tuesday 1st December 2020.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.