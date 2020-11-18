Wednesday, 18 November 2020 – Former Tusker Project Fame Contestant, David Major, has narrated how friends and family deserted him after things went south.

The talented vocalist has been living a dog’s life in the streets until his plight was highlighted on social media, prompting well-wishers to come to his rescue.

A Good Samaritan identified as Tony Ingosi alias Shobol, spotted David along Mirema Drive in Roysambu, where he was just idling around and approached him.

He offered to buy him food since he looked hungry and after engaging him in a conversation, he narrated how friends and family deserted him.

“I was heading out when I saw a man who was barefoot and unkempt. When I took a closer look, I noticed that it was David so I engaged him in a conversation and he told me that his friends and family had disserted him.

“I gave him a pair of shoes because I didn’t feel comfortable highlighting his plight with him being barefoot,” Shobol said.

David is the son of the late author Dr Margaret Ogola, an award-winning author, medical doctor, and human rights advocate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST