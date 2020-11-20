Friday, November 20, 2020 – Former State House comptroller, Franklin Bett, has revealed why Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, are opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The DP and his troops have vowed to oppose the report if it will not be amended to accommodate inputs from religious leaders and other groups, who have raised some issues about the report.

On Monday, Ruto said it was not a coincidence that several stakeholders had raised fundamental flaws about the report.

“If this programme is meant to build bridges, let us build bridges by listening and considering the opinion of everyone,” Ruto said adding that the country needs a non-contested referendum.

However, Bett who is also a former Minister, alleged that all those leaders opposing the BBI have a hidden personal and vested interests, adding that he wishes to challenge all those opposing the BBI to speak out or keep quiet until the referendum goes through.

“I dare say that ALL persons for and against BBI have deep-rooted personal and vested interests.

“I hereby challenge anybody with a different opinion or view to say it now or keep quiet until the end of time,” Bett said on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST