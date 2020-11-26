Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Former Lagdera MP, Farah Maalim, has joined millions of Kenyans in opposing the just unveiled Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Maalim, who is a former Deputy Speaker and Wiper Democratic Movement deputy party leader, said he opposes the document because it favours Mt Kenya region, which happens to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard.

Rift Valley, Nairobi, Central and Coast are the biggest beneficiaries of the new 70 constituencies in constitutional changes proposed by the document.

Maalim wondered how the North Eastern region with almost half of the Kenyan landmass will only get one additional seat, while Central Kenya will get 30 additional seats.

“BBI is a fraud, joke and designed to demolish bridges instead of building. How do you give one additional seat to almost one half of the landmass of the country and about 30 seats to one community? “This is not what we were made to believe up to the last minute. Dishonesty!!!,” Maalim wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST